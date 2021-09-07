Award-winning San Diego teacher featured on CBS' 'Mission Unstoppable'

Pease has hopes to inspire all students and teach more potential STEM superstars.

SAN DIEGO — An award-winning San Diego teacher is featured on a CBS television show.

Phet Pease said she became fascinated with STEM learning because of her Dad and now she wants to inspire other young students. Peas has been teaching at Wilson Middle School for 15 years. She won the 2015 San Diego County Teacher of the Year award.

She was recently featured on "Mission Unstoppable," a show that highlights female innovators on the cutting edge of S.T.E.M which stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math.

"You know the feeling you get when you hear your voice for first time? So, to see myself, it was cognitive dissonance for me. I was like, 'wait is that me?' laughs Pease.

Pease said one of her initiatives is to encourage girls to pursue STEM careers. This can include becoming a zoologist, engineer, astronaut or oceanographer.

"The neat thing about STEM is they are using it for jobs that don’t even exist yet. They are learning to be creative and communicate," said Pease.

"The most fun part is figuring out strategies to win competitions and see what problems you can solve with robot designs," said 7th grade STEM student, Tina Luu.

"I'm really proud to represent the community," she said.

Pease said children and families to need to advocate for STEM programs in order for it to be in more schools. She said you can do this by talking to faculty at schools and just spreading the word!