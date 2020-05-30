Innovate 8: Paradise Hills students paint mural virtually

SAN DIEGO — News 8 is partnered with the San Diego Office of Education to show students are still working together virtually. In March, schools closed due the COVID-19 pandemic. 5th grade students at Pacific View Leadership Elementary School in Paradise Hills were set to paint a large mural with the ArtReach Mural Program and mural artist Hanna Gundrum on their library building. ArtReach is a non-profit bringing art education into schools.

With the closure, the art project was put on hold. ArtReach had an alternative plan: a distance mural where students painted virtually via Zoom. Students gave their design ideas through words and their own drawings.



Educators and supporters came together and through fundraising, were able to provide virtual art classes and new art material kits for this group of students for the rest of the school year. The mural was installed on Thursday, May 28 on the school gate. The mural reads, "You are Made of Magic... Keep Going."