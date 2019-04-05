Dream it, Build it. That is the mission of ‘Project-In-A-Box where electrical engineering comes alive for elementary, middle and high school students at UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering.

At Project-In-A-Box, youngsters work in teams with university undergrads to build and program their own robots. The program was developed by the university’s electrical and computer engineering department. It aims to combine key concepts with real work applications.

With the tech industry moving at such a rapid pace, there is a demand for engineers to be trained in cross disciplines. The kids are able to diversify their skill sets now so that one day they may be able to transform the industry.

The Project-In-A-Box team of student organizers has grown from a handful to 80 people in just three years, and the program has engaged over 2,000 students, teachers, and parents countywide.