SAN DIEGO — Some local students got a special opportunity to check out the tide pools in La Jolla for the first time on Friday.

ScienceING Kids 2 the King Tide is an outreach collaboration between League of Extraordinary Scientists, Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the J Craig Venter Institute, which brings underrepresented school children countywide to Scripps campus, pier and tide pools to educate kids in STEAM, oceanography, and climatology.

Students get hands-on experience with scientists at the Scripps pier, tide pool, and take a deeper look at microscopic marine life at SIO and J Craig Venter Institute’s mobile lab.