University of San Diego physics professor paving the way for women and minorities in STEM

The Physics Identity Program empowers female and underrepresented minorities pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

SAN DIEGO — A physics professor at the University of San Diego is pioneering a new community mentorship program to build more confidence in women and minority students interested in STEM.

“I am very passionate about cold atoms,” said Maren Mossman, Ph.D., Physics professor, USD.

She loves geeking out on science and will talk your ear off about the coldest matter in the universe.

“I am very passionate about what I do and I think my students know that,” said Mossman.

Inside the Quantum Hydrodynamics lab is a model baking at 350 degrees Celsius, similar to the work Mossman is collaborating with on the International Space Station.

“We’re looking at the fundamental nature of physics,” said Mossman.

But she is working on another project to pave the way for women and minority physics students.

“I am a female in physics and there are not a lot of us,” said Mossman.

The American Institute of Physics found only 19% of academic physics faculty are women.

“It's been shown that one of the many reasons why women and underrepresented minorities don't stay in physics, they are not retained in physics, is because they don't have this sense of identity and given the opportunities to build that,” said Mossman.

She built a different kind of model, The Clare Boothe Luce Physics Identity Program.

“To help them realize they do belong in physics. No matter if they are a woman or an underrepresented minority. If they are all male in physics, these things are available to all of them,” said Mossman.

One of her students, Lee Lennon, said physics should no longer be a boy’s club.

“I think more and more it's getting a lot easier to work with people but occasionally I'll get that one stand-out person that is like, ‘ahh could you not. I work here I know how to use this,’” said Lennon.

She, Danielle Smith and Judith Gonzalez Sorribes will join the Physics Identity Program next semester.

“I can figure out how things in life work and easily apply it to engineering,” said Gonzalez Sorribes.

Smith said Mossman has already made her feel like she belongs.

“Super easy to talk to. I don't feel any judgment when I ask a question,” said Smith.

The program isn't just about science but professional development with speaker series social events like a coffee hour.

“I want people to see that you can be passionate about something and still have things like a family, a regular life as well as being a scientist,” said Mossman.