Hoover High School students discuss STEM careers at event hosted by Qualcomm

The San Diego Workforce Partnership and Qualcomm are working together to provide freshman with hands on experience with STEM activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Science, technology, math and engineering or "STEM" careers are expected to grow by nearly 11 percent by 2031, but Black and Hispanic workers continue to be underrepresented in those fields.

Freshman students at Hoover High School in San Diego participated in a fun boat challenge Wednesday, September 28 as a way to increase awareness of STEM careers.

"It's great for students because we learn about things we may possibly want to do in the future," says senior Hoover High School student, Jose Gurrola while supervising freshman students as they learn more about STEM careers.

"This is important because a lot of students are afraid of the engineering field because it can be a scary place and having people work in that field is helpful because it encourages us that we can make it."

The San Diego Workforce Partnership and Qualcomm are working together to provide freshmen with hands-on experience with STEM activities.

"They are learning STEM careers. For example, how a graphic designer and how a software engineer can all go into one, " said senior Hoover High School student, Jennifer Alonzo.

Students are rotating through three sessions with Qualcomm employee volunteers and engaging in small group discussions.

In the competition, students learn the engineering process of how to build a tiny boat out of foil and see how many pennies it can hold without sinking within a certain time limit.

"It's definitely important. It teaches them how to work as a team with four to five people, and how to navigate and fail. It challenges them to think broadly and to figure out how they can keep this boat afloat," said Yvette Essex, of Qualcomm.

She says this event allows students to gain insight into how to succeed in the STEM industry.

"They are so engaged. It's wonderful to see them engaged and thinking together and communicating with each other and me. It's great to see that," said Essex.

WATCH RELATED: 'Women in STEM Career fair' inspiring young women in San Diego