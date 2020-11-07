Innovate 8: San Diego high school students design 3D face shields for healthcare workers

Singularity will donate the face shields to healthcare workers across the United States and Mexico.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego high school robotics students are using 3D printing to produce face shields to aid healthcare workers and patients to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Singularity is a San Diego-based robotics team of high school students with an innovative idea by using their creative skills to help healthcare workers and our community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Using existing face shields, students made modifications with 3D software. They custom designed 3D printed face shields and delivered 100 of them to staff at Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

They delivered them using their competition robot.

Wayne Herron, Vice President of Philanthrophy at Palomar Health is amazed to see this good deed in our youth.

Team Singularity responded to hospital workers' call for more face shields.

The robotics team organized a GoFundMe account "Shielding our Heroes," which has so far raised $6,000 to pay for materials and shipping costs.

