SAN DIEGO — A veteran who fought on D-Day in 1944 is commemorating the 75th anniversary by returning to the battle scene – Omaha Beach.

Retired Army medic Ray Lambert was a 20-year-old Army Staff Sergeant on D-Day. He helped save many lives and watched helplessly as countless others died before his eyes.

At the age of 98, Lambert returned to Normandy to pay one final tribute to the men who lost their lives.

Lambert, who is from North Carolina, is a recipient of the Purple Heart, Silver and Bronze Star. He wants no glory, but he does not want what happened to be forgotten.

He recently released a book called, “Every Man a Hero,” in which his memories and stories can live on for generations.