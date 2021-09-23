Dream flights for 3 lucky veterans in a WWII-era open cockpit biplane

Each of them took off from the Oceanside Airport in a WWII-era biplane, and flew west over to the jaw-dropping views of the San Diego coastline.

SAN DIEGO — Three lucky veterans were treated to a trip of a lifetime Thursday. They took to the skies above San Diego for their very own Dream Flight experience in a WWII-era open cockpit biplane.

"This is a very neat experience," said veteran Bixby Smith. The three veterans included Howard Kern and Allen Wesson, who both joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, and Allen Wesson, who joined the Army right after high school.

"I was just average in the service, maybe even below average,” said Allen Wesson. “But thank you, really, that's from all veterans."

"I saw a calm,” said Allen Wesson. “Would you believe that? In this day and age? It was calm and the surface was calm."

These veterans live at La Costa Glen, a senior living community, which worked with the nonprofit “Dream Flights” to make this adventure possible.

"There are so many people that volunteer, not just their time and money, but their emotion," said Howard Kern.

“Everybody's been generous and polite and courteous and helpful and fun," said Allen Wesson.