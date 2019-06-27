Honor Flight: News 8 rides along with WWII and Korean War veterans for a trip of a lifetime

On Monday evening, Honor Flight team leaders filled care packages with special memorabilia for the 83 World War II and Korean War veterans about to embark on a trip of a lifetime.
“It is really nice now to be able to share their history, especially the World War II veterans because time is critical for them,” said Saundra Cima, Honor Flight San Diego team leader and director.
For the past nine years, Honor Flight San Diego has flown over 1,000 World War II and Korean Veterans – many who are in their 90s and 100s and part of the Greatest Generation – to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.
- Abbie Alford, Reporter and Mike Edison, Photojournalist
