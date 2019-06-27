Honor Flight: News 8 rides along with WWII and Korean War veterans for a trip of a lifetime

SAN DIEGO — News 8 was invited to join World War II and Korean War veterans on a flight of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. Honor Flight is a nonprofit that sends WWII and now Korean War vets on a trip to visit their respective memorials.

Honor Flight San Diego started flying veterans in 2010 and to date has flown over 1,400 veterans to D.C. at no cost to them. Founder, Dave Smith, said “it is the most honorable thing I have ever done in my entire life.” He started the San Diego hub in 2009 after he took his WWII USMC father on what was called a "Lone Eagle" flight.

News 8's Abbie Alford and photojournalist Mike Edison joined San Diego's war heroes as they embarked on their emotional journey on Friday, May 3 and were there to welcome them home when they returned on Sunday, May 5. Veterans say the trip, which lasted three days, is more than visiting the memorials built for their service and sacrifice, it is also a time for them to have some closure, meet new veterans and share their stories.

There is another Honor Flight scheduled for October. If you would like to donate to this effort, click here.

Below are excerpts from News 8's Honor Flight special, including the complete video reports.