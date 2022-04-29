Honor Flight San Diego flies to Washington, D.C with 85 senior veterans

More than 800 people expected for the welcome home on Sunday at San Diego International Airport to Terminal 2 Baggage Claim.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The Honor Flight San Diego departed Friday with 85 senior veterans from WWII and the Korean War on their Honor Flight this weekend. CBS 8’s Jeff Zevely and photojournalist Scott Hall will join the American heroes on a once in a lifetime trip to Washington, DC.

Jeff said there will be a “mail call” on the plane Friday evening – that’s when the veterans get to open 4,000 letters from loved ones and strangers thanking them for their service

“Once you’ve been on this trip, your life changes forever,” Jeff said.

The WWII and Korean War veterans on this flight are age 85-101 years old and served in all branches of the military. The oldest veteran at 101-years-young was a U.S. Army B-24 pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for his wartime actions.

The flight includes veterans who landed on the beaches of Normandy, fought in the Battle of Inchon, a pilot who flew 31 combat missions over North Korea, a sailor who served on the USS Midway, and two Navy veterans who are best friends from the Korean War.

Many of the veterans earned some of the nation's highest military medals including silver and bronze stars, and purple hearts for the wounds sustained in combat. The only woman on the flight is a U.S. Navy Korean era veteran.

The organization will be visiting Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of Guard ceremony, WWII, Lincoln, Korea, Vietnam, USMC and Air Force memorials, and the National Navy Museum.

On Sunday, May 1, the flight arrives at 1:40 p.m. and more than 800 people are expected at San Diego International Airport to Terminal 2 Baggage Claim.

Attendees are asked to carpool and due to ongoing construction at the airport, well-wishers will be required to park in the lot at 851 Harbor Island Drive and take a five-minute shuttle ride to the terminal. Parking and shuttles are free. The Sweethearts of Swing will entertain the crowd from 1-2 p.m.

