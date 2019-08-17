SAN DIEGO — Another school year is about to start across San Diego County, but choosing the perfect back to school gear can have a myriad of options.

On Saturday Operation Homefront hosted its Back-to-School Brigade to give close to 500 children got their top pick of supplies.

“I feel like there is more of a variety to be honest, than necessarily going to the store. I don't have to hop from store to store, to store, so that makes it really convenient for us,” said Alyssa Speaker, whose husband is deployed with the U.S. Navy.

Convenience was key to keeping the long lines down as each military family had to pre-register for the event held for the first time at the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors building in Kearny Mesa.

“They will come during their time slot which is why we won't see all the crazy lines, which we love," said Michelle Hagge, program manager of Operation Homefront. "We know that they understand that they are being supported on so many levels, and we just want them to feel appreciated for everything that they do for us."

Military families could first stop through a resource fair with booths on everything from Girl Scouts to voice recorded story books.

Ryan Jones, U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second class, who has served as a hospital corpsman for 10 years says he isn't ready for his little girl Marlee girl to finally start to school, but is grateful that Operation Homefront put on an amazing giveaway event.