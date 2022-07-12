Remembering Pearl Harbor: USS Midway to mark 81 years since attack

Daniel Fletcher Harris, a sailor killed in the attack, will finally be laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum will mark the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Wednesday morning with a commemoration ceremony on the flight deck in honor of the 2,400 Americans killed in the attack on December 7, 1941.

The commemoration will include a wreath laying, two-bell ceremony and missing-man flyover. Pearl Harbor survivor families will be recognized during the ceremony.

Fire Controlman Chief Harris was stationed at the Naval Training Station San Diego in 1937 before being assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Harris.

In 2015, advances in forensic techniques prompted the reexamination of unknown remains from the USS Oklahoma, and analysts were able to identify Harris' remains. On June 24, 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified Harris' remains, missing from World War II.

The USS Midway ceremony is scheduled to began at 9 a.m.