Preparations are underway for Fleet Week San Diego

Fleet Week San Diego is back in-person and starts on Friday. It's free and open to the public to celebrate and honor our military service members.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One of San Diego's biggest events is rolling into to town. It's Fleet Week San Diego where we celebrate our military.

Preparing for Fleet Week, U.S. Marines are on a different kind of mission.

“We don't get these opportunities to show you where your taxpayer dollars go,” said LTC. Michael O’Brien.

These two tactical vehicles are heading down SR-163 towards the Broadway Pier.

“A shout out to the police department for helping us and really looking forward to what fleet week has to offer,” said O’Brien.

After a two-year-hiatus because of the pandemic, Fleet Week San Diego is back in person on Friday.

The Fleet Week San Diego is a nonprofit that started the celebration 20 years ago and has grown across the country to honor men and women of the military.

During the free public event, you can tour ships like the US Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms and the Naval ship USS Forth Worth and interact with local service members.

“Even though we see the ships every day or the helos but not everyone knows what happens behind the gate or on the ship,” said Maggie Young, Fleet Week San Diego Associate Executive Director.

During Fleet Week, O’Brien says you get to see what's behind the uniform.

“To let you know who we really are as people, really just like you,” said O’Brien.

U.S. Marine Corporal James Hoffman grew up in the military. His mom and dad were both in the Marines. He attended many military events, but this is his first Fleet Week.

“Growing up in the Marine Corps was a really great experience. I got to see a lot of the values that I wanted to incorporate into my own character and to be on the other side and hopefully set those examples for other people,” said Hoffman.

He hopes to encourage the younger generation to proudly serve their country.

“You serve so you can continue to give back,” said Hoffman.

It’s not just U.S. Marines, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Navy giving back during Fleet Week but the community as well.

“It's great to interact with the local population because we really do feed off the support that we get no matter if it's a humanitarian mission and overseas,” said O’Brien.

Fleet Week San Diego starts on Thursday with student STEM Day but opens to the public on Friday. To learn more about the events click here.