Repairing the roof, repaying the service

Habitat for Humanity and local construction companies gift long-time veteran a new roof.

SAN DIEGO — Of course, having a house means more than just having a roof over your head, but no matter how many memories you have, you still want to keep the rain out.

"My wife and I. We raised our two boys here," says James Wright the homeowner. "They're grown now and they have families of their own. But yeah, we have a lot of good memories here."

Originally from Alabama, Wright joined the Navy settled his family in San Diego. The 20-year vet has lived in this Nestor neighborhood house since 1995.

When he started to notice spots on his ceiling, he knew it would cost a pretty penny to repair. That’s when Guardian Roofs and Joe Bick from Habitat for Humanity volunteered to replace it for free

"The roof is one of the biggest repair items that someone can have at their home. It's kind of the thing where if the roof is not in good shape, it can lead to a bunch of other problems with the houses," says Bick. "So doing these roof replacements are a huge aspect of doing home preservation and preserving the housing stock in San Diego County."

Giving back to a veteran who has built memories and a family in this house.

"I was really excited because like I said, it is a tremendous experience and it takes the burden off of me," says Wright "I really appreciate them doing this as a, you know, as a thank you for my service to our country."