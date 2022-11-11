San Diegans celebrating Veterans Day with boat parade

The San Diego Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade will begin on San Diego Bay at noon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The nation is marking Veterans Day on Friday, November 11 to honor those who have served our country. The San Diego Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade will begin on San Diego Bay. The boats will start at Shelter Island at noon, work their way past Harbor Island, the Embarcadero and cross the bay to Coronado.

Many of the boats in the parade will also have active-duty personnel and veterans aboard. The boats will be competing for prizes for best decorated in Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and patriotic themes. In addition to the boat parade, there will be skydivers, vintage aircraft flyovers, and search and recuse demonstrations by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here is a list of locations offering special deals for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day and weekend.

If you're not able to make your way downtown, there are a number of events happening across San Diego County:

The USS Midway Museum is offering military veterans and up to four additional family members free admission to the museum on Veterans Day. Must present ID or proof of service at Midway’s ticket booth open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

A Veterans Day blood drive hosted by the San Diego Blood Bank is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Military Art Exhibit featuring artwork by U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Joe Pisano from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Chula Vista American Legion Post 434 will hold a Community observance at Memorial Bowl from 11 a.m. to noon at 373 Park Way.

Coronado Island Film Fest Salute to Veterans at 11 a.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts Theater.

Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. hosted by the American Legion Post 303 at the flagpole by the courthouse near 250 E. Main St.

Escondido VetFest Parade on Grand hosted by The American Legion J.B. Clark at Post 149 starting at 9:30 a.m.

