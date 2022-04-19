San Diego WWII veteran laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery

Sgt. Robert A. Mitchell died at the age of 97.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One of the members of the "greatest generation" was laid to rest Tuesday at Miramar National Cemetery. Sgt. Robert A. Mitchell, a marine veteran, fought in the Battle of Peleliu during World War II.

He was buried with full military honors.

"Breaks my heart, we’re gonna miss him a lot," said his son, Brian Mitchell.

He and his sister, Janet Mitchell-Galligan, say their dad talked a lot about his time in the service.

"He talked about it quite a bit," said Brian Mitchell. "He has every little scrap of paper from when he was [in the military]."

"He left us with eleven huge photograph albums, starting with him being a kid to now, and his service," said Janet Mitchell-Galligan.

Among the memorabilia, a Detroit newspaper article. Sgt. Mitchell had an identical twin brother who enlisted in the military at the same time back in 1942. The local paper did a story on them.

Janet moved to North Carolina. She talked to her dad every day on the phone

"Same thing every day, just catching up on stuff, always an "'I love you,'" she said.

His kids say their dad was funny, affectionate and proud.

He and his wife had 5 kids. The couple was married 75 years.

"We were looking at old pictures back when they were young, younger than us, of course, he's had quite a journey. He was proud of his service, he was proud of his family and he was proud of San Diego," said Brian.

Sgt. Mitchell was buried with his wife's ashes.

His kids can't stress enough how proud they are of their father.

