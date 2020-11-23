'Stand Down' event connects San Diego veterans with community

The event had to get creative this year, but made it work even during the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the outfield of San Diego High School’s baseball diamond would be full of tents with veterans, looking to get a good night’s sleep. In those days, the Veterans Village of San Diego was able to provide physical services like, haircuts eye-care and teeth cleaning. But through all the difficulties, Stand Down San Diego was able to go forward with their event.

“The process was complicated, but worth every second,” said Stand Down Director Darcy Pavich. “We have provided a perfectly safe environment for people to not gather, but to get resources.”

She said despite the event being limited compared to previous years, San Diego Veterans still greatly appreciate being connected with the resources they need to get back on their feet.

“The first thing we see is gratitude,” she said. “Just the smile on their faces that somebody was there to greet them, to escort them through so they could find the services that they need, their gratitude, their smiles.”

The pandemic has been especially hard for veterans, a group which statistically has a higher rate of drug addiction and suicide. Homelessness is also a major issue, Pavich said, with between 9 to 12% of San Diego’s homeless population being veterans.

“So many of my friends are committing suicide, going back on their addictions," said former Marine Michael Reed, who was volunteering at the event.

“We need to do more for our veterans," said Reed.

Above all, it’s events like these with services that can help veterans kick addictions, find housing and gain employment that can provide real change for America’s heroes.