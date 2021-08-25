USS Midway holds celebration of life for Pearl Harbor survivor and WWII veteran

Hedley was given full military honors during the celebration which included a twenty-one-gun salute, a flyover as well as the laying of a wreath.

SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum hosted a celebration of life on Wednesday for Stu Hedley, a Pearl Harbor survivor and World War II veteran who died in early August at the age of 99.

After Hedley’s twenty years of service in the United States Navy, he spoke to hundreds of thousands of people about his experience on the USS West Virginia during the Pearl Harbor attack.

The event was held on the flight deck of the ship/museum. Hedley was given full military honors during the celebration which included a twenty-one-gun salute, a flyover as well as the laying of a wreath.

Some of the speakers who took part were Mayor Todd Gloria, Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett and other local leaders will speak on Hedley's life and accomplishments.