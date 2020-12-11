'We're all proud' | Caregiving for our veterans

November in National Caregivers month.

SAN DIEGO — This Veterans Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored caregivers of veterans for their health care and support, even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VA San Diego Healthcare System and National VA Medical Centers will host virtual events to raise awareness of the Caregiver Support Program.

Navy veteran Petrese Harrington said she is touched knowing caregivers are being recognized by the VA for National Caregivers month.

“You see a lot of compassion and love when I comes to caregiving. There’s so many people that give themselves for veterans. I see it daily,” said Harrington.

Harrington was a resident of Veterans Village of San Diego and is now an employee. The VVSD is a non-profit dedicated to serving veterans overcoming mental health challenges and homelessness.

She said caregiver support is critical. They need all the help they can get to provide a wide range of resources to help caregivers care for veterans. Veterans Day is an emotional day for her.

“My brother was in the Army. My dad was in the Air Force. My grandfather was in the Marines. We have a long line of veterans. We’re all proud to have served,” said Harrington.

She adds, “I wouldn’t have changed anything. Sometimes I wish I was back in the service”