San Diego firefighters receive special gesture ahead of 9/11

Station 7 in Barrio Logan was treated to lunch by members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Locals 29 and 94.

SAN DIEGO —

Firefighters at station 7 in Barrio Logan were treated to lunch Friday. It was one of several gestures showing appreciation for first responders on the eve of 9/11.

Lunch was provided by members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Locals 29 and 94. "We chose today to recognize them for their dedication and their service," said ILWU Local 29 president Raymond Leyba.

Leyba and his co-workers have a special connection to station 7. They work nearby at the 10th Street Avenue Marine Terminal and whenever one of them needs help, the firefighters from station 7 are the first to respond.

"Anytime a longshoreman gets injured or anyone on the ship, they're the first ones out," said Leyba.

Leyba says they're always appreciative, but especially now, ahead of 9/11, as they recall the 412 first responders who died that day.

“My voice is wavering because I still get very emotional about it,” said Leyba.

Station 7 Captain Jeremy Cross had a similar reaction, "I wasn’t a firefighter when it happened. I was at home, watching tv just like millions of Americans on that day and it struck to my core."

At the time, Captain Cross’s uncle, Wayne Cross, was one of several San Diego firefighters who traveled to New York to help search what was referred to as the ‘pile’, debris left behind after two planes hit the World Trade Center.

Captain Cross says his uncle inspired him to become a firefighter. His brother is a firefighter as well.

“We're just thankful that we are the people that put ourselves in harm’s way so that other people can have their normal day,” said Captain Cross.

Every year around 9/11, Captain Cross says he can't help but think about all that was lost that day.

What helps are gestures like Friday’s lunch, which show not only how much people care, but also, after 20 years, how they truly will never forget.

“People still remember. 20 years is a long time to remember something like this and the fact they’re out here, people are remembering and we have these remembrances, it keeps it at the forefront- the sacrifices that first responders make on a daily basis,” said Captain Cross.