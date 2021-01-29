San Diego Foundation announces new funding to help local causes

So far, the community response fund has raised $65 million.

SAN DIEGO — From computers to child care, nonprofits that serve San Diego County in a variety of ways have relied on charitable giving to preserve their mission. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of last year, many of those organizations lost a crucial funding source. That's when the San Diego Foundation threw a lifeline to hundreds of local nonprofits.

“I want to emphasize that from the very beginning of the pandemic, uplifting the most vulnerable and under-resourced communities has been a central focus of our fund," said Pamela Grey Payton of the San Diego Foundation.

During a press conference, Payton announced partnerships with six new organizations aimed at helping San Diegans who are especially vulnerable. Those organizations are City Heights CDC, South Bay Community Services, International Rescue Committee, MAAC, SAY San Diego and Interfaith Community Services.

These organizations specialize in groups of people who have become vulnerable during the pandemic. International Rescue Committee supports refugees living in San Diego while the the City Heights CDC addresses homelessness.

“Because of the San Diego Foundation, we will be able to help hundreds more households," said Laura Ann Ferea of CHCDC. “This means that children won't be pulled from schools they won't have. The jobless parents will be able to continue looking for work - that they won't have to sell their car. They will be able to stay in their home and not live on the streets.”

It's charities like these that have a significant impact on the lives of thousands of people living right here in the city, and with the help of the San Diego Foundation, these people will not fall through the cracks during this devastating coronavirus pandemic. Payton of the San Diego Foundation hopes that those who can support the fund, should.