Over 100 San Diego churches unite for prayer event Saturday

Organizers said the event’s focus will be to "pray for breakthrough in the aftermath of COVID-19 and racial division that has threatened to tear our city apart."

SAN DIEGO — More than 110 San Diego churches and pastors throughout San Diego county, along with over 3000 people will come together Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m and pray for healing and restoration in a demonstration of hope and faith.

Church organizers who will be in attendance said nine of the 18 local mayors of San Diego, two County Supervisors and over 101 local pastors will be standing together on the streets of San Diego’s borders, "praying and being present in a moment to cry out to God for the changes needed to move America’s Finest City from crisis to thriving in unity, growth and healing."

With social distancing measures still in place, to support the safety of all participants, individuals are encouraged to pray along streets that connect, joining communities, while abiding by CDC and state guidelines, including wearing a face covering and keeping 6 feet apart. People can also participate from their home.

Locations:

NORTH: San Marcos - Intersection of W. San Marcos Blvd & S. Rancho Santa Fe Dr.

NORTH: Oceanside - Intersection of El Camino Real & Fire Mountain Dr

INLAND: Carmel Mountain Ranch - Intersection of Carmel Mountain Rd & Rancho Carmel Dr

SAN DIEGO: Intersection of University Ave & College Ave

DOWNTOWN: Waterfront Park - 1600 Pacific Coast Highway, San Diego 92101

WEST: Playa Pacifica Park Mission Bay - 1093 E. Mission Bay Dr, San Diego 92109

SOUTH: Chula Vista City Hall & Friendship Park - Intersection of 4th Ave & F St.

EAST (SAN CARLOS): Intersection of Lake Murray Blvd & Navajo Rd.

EAST (SANTEE): Intersection of Mast Blvd & Carlton Hills Blvd

SOUTHEAST: Intersection of Euclid Ave & Imperial Ave