'Over The Line' back in the sand at Fiesta Island

It's the 68th annual Over The Line tournament

SAN DIEGO — It's become a staple of the San Diego lifestyle and with it’s notorious reputation and high stakes bragging rights for the champions, this is the granddaddy of beach tournaments.

After a year of hiatus, the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club’s "Over the Line" tournament is back in the sand on Fiesta Island.

To play, hitters attempt to get a softball over the line on the fly, 60-feet from home. Players in the outfield can catch the ball in the air to get the batter out.

Though there was a huge turn out this year, OMBAC board member Brad Pagano says they had to make it smaller this year.

"This year, we're a little scaled back." Pagano said. "We're only doing it one weekend, but we're very excited to get back on the sand."

Of course, the OTL tournament is known for the party atmosphere of the crowd and the ridiculous uniforms.

But there is a highly competitive aspect to the games, as the biggest OTL tournament in the galaxy, if you win the top division, you’re probably the best in the world.

"I see it on the news all the time that this is just a drinking party. Well, the first weekend is kind of a drinking party." Bello said. "But the second weekend when you're out here, there's a lot of players that put a lot of time into this, we've been hitting probably since January."

The OTL tournament is a San Diego tradition and it’s good to be back with a cold drink and your Louisville Slugger. Bello, relishing the chance to win another title.

"This is our Agusta, this is our U.S Open, this is our Super Bowl."