🚨Northbound I-5 just south of Tamarack in #Carlsbad - all lanes except for the fast lane are closed due to an overturned truck. Tamarack off-ramp from Northbound I-5 and Cannon on-ramp to Northbound I-5 are closed. Refer to https://t.co/pt1qWYrd24 for the latest conditions. pic.twitter.com/7iN8zk4oAd