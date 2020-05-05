'This was my life' | Pacific Beach hair salon owner anxiously waiting to reunite with clients

When Sun Chang saw news reports about COVID-19 in South Korea months ago, she knew trouble was coming sooner or later.

SAN DIEGO — For more than 15 years, News 8's Steve Price has been getting his hair cut at a small business in Pacific Beach. Sun Chang isn't just Price's hairdresser.

"She's also a friend who has watched my kids grow up," said Price.

However, like many small business owners these days. Chang said she's struggling, and she's scared.

"This was my life," said Chang. "I was here six days a week, right? Always here. Now, I'm at home all the time and worrying about everything."

Chang closed her salon on March 19, the day the stay-at-home order went into effect. Before that, the news she saw from South Korea warned her that trouble was coming. Chang moved from that country to California back in the '70s but still has family there, so she understood the seriousness of the situation.

"When they said it came here, it really scared me," said Chang.

Chang thought her salon, Unicurl and Cut Hair Designs, would only have to close for a couple of weeks, at the worst, until May 1. Then, she heard the governor's plan for re-opening the state.

"Phase three and phase four are months, not weeks [away]," said Newsom at a coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing.

With salons in phase three, Chang's business still has no clear timeline for reopening, and she knows other small business owners feel her pain.

"I'm not the only one going through this. We all are. So, we have to get through this together, like everybody," said Chang.

Chang's landlord is allowing her to defer her rent, but she will have to pay it all back once this crisis is over, indefinitely delaying any thoughts of retiring.

"It's messed up," said Chang.

Chang, who always looks for the positive side of things, is thankful that this pandemic has reminded her how blessed she is to have loyal customers.

"I miss my clients," said Chang with a laugh.

Some of those clients have already called, asking to be the first appointment once her doors reopen.