Pacific Beach woman missing since Monday

Nicole Paré's purse and cell phone were found by a passerby in La Mesa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a missing Pacific Beach woman, whose purse and cell phone were found in La Mesa.

Nicole Paré, 32, has been missing since April 11, when she failed to pick up a family member at the airport.

On Wednesday, SDPD tweeted a security camera photo from April 11 showing Paré captured walking in a La Mesa parking lot.

Update (04/13/22): Nicole Paré was seen on a security camera on 04/11/22 around 7:00 p.m. in the La Mesa area near 7000 University Ave.



Her vehicle has since been located. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, multi-colored patterned leggings, and white sneakers. https://t.co/hNveAZkZz7 pic.twitter.com/s9IXtBulxL — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 14, 2022

CBS 8 spoke to her father, Albert Paré, who told us he's afraid his daughter may be in a medical crisis.

The father said a good Samaritan found his daughter's purse in La Mesa Monday night with her cell phone inside. That good Samaritan used the cell phone to contact family members but Paré is still missing.

Other family members checked her residence in Pacific Beach, in the 1200 block of Pacific Beach Drive, did not find her Audi sedan.

The condo complex has a secure entrance in the back, and currently the street in front is closed due to construction

San Diego police tweeted out an alert Tuesday night saying Paré was a missing person at risk because she has never gone missing in the past.

Paré is age 32, white, with blond hair and brown eyes, 5’2” tall, about 130 pounds.

Her vehicle, a 2017 Audi A5 with license plate number 7VAZ668 was spotted by law enforcement license plate readers in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove.

CBS 8 called and emailed SDPD looking for more information about Paré’s disappearance, but a spokesperson has not responded.