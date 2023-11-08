Paddle out tribute to surf dog Ricochet at 8th Annual ‘Surf Away SMA’ event

Kids with spinal muscular atrophy were hoisted by volunteers onto specially adapted longboards, where they were strapped in for an exhilarating surf session.

SAN DIEGO — A paddle out and tribute to Ricochet the Surf Dog, who passed away on March 31 at the age of 15 due to liver cancer, was held at La Jolla Shores Friday. It was an appropriate ceremony to cap off the 8th Annual “Surf Away the SMA with Ricochet” event.

Kids with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) were hoisted by volunteers onto specially adapted longboards, where they were strapped in for an exhilarating surf session. 14-year-old Isabelle Lockwood’s father, who travelled from Ventura, looked on proudly as she caught several waves.

“We waited 4 years for this, her mom’s been real sick, she died of cancer a few months ago and we decided it was time to get her out there,” said Lockwood. “It’s the experience of a lifetime, just to see the look on her face to get her out and participate in things, it’s amazing.”

Isabelle has SMA type 2, a genetic disorder, and uses a ventilator breathing machine at night. Her dad was happy to see her smiling after all the hardship she has endured.

“Oh it was fabulous, I wish I could’ve been on the back of the board, but they would’ve never let me,” said Lockwood laughingly.

SMA is a disease that robs individuals of physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, taking away the ability to hold their head up, stand, sit, crawl, walk, or swallow food effectively, or breathe. The diagnosis comes with no known cure.

The kids said they loved the paddle out.

“It felt great, it felt fantastic, the adrenaline rush I feel on the waves, it’s crazy,” said 17-year-old Lucas Cook. “You just feel the adrenaline rush and the wind against you, it is just a great feeling overall.”

Max Moore, Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations at Ionis Pharmaceuticlas, has been a volunteer and organizer with the annual event since it started in 2015.

“These are real humans, they’re not spots on bar charts, they’re not numbers,” said Moore. “These could be our kids, these could be our grandparents, this could be my sister with one of these children.”

The event was capped off with a paddle out and tribute to the memory of Ricochet, the magical surf dog that started it all.

“Being here without her is pretty hard, but then on the other hand, it’s so nice to see all these people who still have so much love for us even though she’s not by my side,” said Judy Fridono, Ricochet’s guardian.

“You know who would’ve imagined a dog could shape the world as much as she has,” said Moore. “But you know, all I can say is if I hadn’t seen it, I wouldn’t believe it.”