Padres broadcast partner Bally Sports out after missing payment, MLB taking over

The Padres and Major League Baseball will now partner for a direct-to-consumer streaming option that will also lift local distribution blackouts starting Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO — The era of San Diego Padres games broadcasted on Bally Sports is officially over.

Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins marked the final broadcast of Padres games on the sports network after its parent company, Diamond Sports Group, missed payments last week, losing game broadcast rights.

In a statement to CBS 8, Padres CEO, Erik Greupner said,

"We have been preparing for this groundbreaking moment. The Padres are excited to be the first team to partner with Major League Baseball to offer a direct-to-consumer streaming option through MLB.TV without blackouts while preserving our in-market distribution through traditional cable and satellite television providers.

Our fans will now have unprecedented access to Padres games through both digital and traditional platforms throughout San Diego and beyond.”

Diamond Sports Group said it decided not to provide additional funding that would enable it to make the broadcast rights payments.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Diamond Sports Group said,

"While DSG has significant liquidity and have been making rights payments to teams, the economics of the Padres’ contract were not aligned with market realities.

MLB has forced our hand by its continued refusal to negotiate direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming rights for all teams in our portfolio despite our proposal to pay every team in full in exchange for those rights. We are continuing to broadcast games for teams under our contracts.”

The Associated Press reported the Padres become the first team that MLB will take over production of its broadcasts. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports, which took place in March.

Distribution plans for Padres games have not been announced, but games would likely air locally via MLB Network or stream on MLB.TV.

Announcers are not expected to change because they are employed by the team.

Diamond Sports is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas. Diamond said in a financial filing last fall it had a debt of $8.67 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.