Padres FanFest | What you need to know

Heading to the record breaking Padres FanFest at Petco Park on Saturday? Here are tips to get you to Downtown San Diego without the stress.

SAN DIEGO — The wait is almost over, San Diego. It's time to celebrate!

A record breaking 140,000 San Diego Padres fans are expected to take over Downtown San Diego on Saturday for Padres FanFest at Petco Park.

Parking, trolley tips

More than 100,000 fans are expected to celebrate the upcoming baseball season. Fans are encouraged to travel early and take the Trolley with parking challenges and heavy traffic expected. Here are some tips from MTS:

Find a Trolley Station “Park & Ride” lot near you.

Visit the MTS Park & Ride page. Some of the largest Park & Ride lots are:

Old Town Transit Center (Green Line, UC San Diego Blue Line) 412 free spots

El Cajon Transit Center (Green Line, Orange Line) 469 free spots

Palm Avenue (UC San Diego Blue Line) 499 free spots

Balboa Avenue (UC San Diego Blue Line) 289 free spots

Buy your fare in advance.

To help expedite the boarding process, fans should download the PRONTO app in advance.

Kids ride free! Families going to FanFest can save big by taking MTS. On weekends, two children 12 and under ride for free with every paying adult.

Youth ages 18 and under with a registered Youth PRONTO card or app account can ride free everyday with the Youth Opportunity Pass.

Hop on board any Trolley line to Petco Park.

All three Trolley lines drop off at the doorstep to Petco Park! Frequency on all lines will be every 15 minutes for most of the day pre- and post-event. MTS will have standby operators and trains to increase service and accommodate crowds as needed.

Stations closest to the Petco Park gates include: 12th & Imperial (all three lines), Gaslamp Quarter (Green Line only) or Park & Market (UC San Diego Blue Line riders traveling south from UTC)

Downtown San Diego parking

If you choose to drive, parking is free, expected to fill quickly and available on a first-come, first-served basis in neighboring Padres-owned lots, including:

Premier Lot

Tailgate Lot

Padres Parkade

When does it start?

The event is sold-out, but tickets may be available for Padres Members here.

The event kicks off Saturday, February 4, at Petco Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gates for FanFest will open to the general public at 9:00 a.m., with Padres Members receiving early entry beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Who will be there?

The team says many players will be in attendance, including Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Josh Hader, Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez, Tim Hill, and Bob Melvin. Padres Alumni, including Trevor Hoffman and Mark Loretta, will join the players.

Padres players and alumni will be available for photo and autograph opportunities at select times at multiple designated locations around Petco Park. Photos and autographs are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed.

Fans will also have the opportunity to attend Q&A panels featuring Padres players, broadcasters, and front-office executives on the Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square beginning at noon.

Security

Standard Petco Park security and screening procedures will be in place for Padres FanFest. Re-entry to the event is permitted, though fans who exit will be screened upon re-entering the ballpark.

Information about Padres FanFest presented by Motorola, including maps, schedules, and further details, can be found at www.padres.com/FanFest and in the MLB Ballpark app. Fans must download the app to scan their ticket upon entry and are encouraged to familiarize themselves with it before attending the event.

