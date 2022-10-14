Fans celebrate electric win, Padres 1 win away from NLCS

The streets of downtown transformed into a sea of brown and yellow for the first home game of the playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SAN DIEGO — Downtown feels more alive than ever, after the San Diego Padres knocked off the Dodgers in Game 3 in front of a record home crowd.

"It’s the Dodgers, it’s the Padres – it couldn’t get better than this," said Bryan Suson, fan.

"This is like insanity, the vibe down here… I mean it is just incredible. It's great for the city, the city needs this after a pandemic," said Margaret Virissimo, fan.

Crowds waited in never before seen lines to get into sports bars like Bubs to watch the game.

"It’s pretty exciting though, I think you saw a lot of folks just showing up early to downtown today just trying to get a part of the excitement," added Richard Merrit.

"I'm in a bar, I couldn’t even get tickets in tried so badly," said Virissimo.

"Have you heard that Phil Collins song? It's coming in the air tonight – you can feel it!" added Suson.

"The vibes are electric, the hype… you can feel it!" said another fan.

Padres fans are feeling hopeful and rallying behind their team until the very end.

"This team has gone through so much adversity, especially with Tatis," said one fan.

"It’s a testament to coaching and the backup of the whole city," said Jeff Frazier, fan.

"I think the team showed a lot of resiliency this year, they really fought back. there were some games where they scored really low and then came back in the final innings to win so i think its been a really good showing of spirit from the team. there’s a lot of young hearts and we’re excited to see it." added Merritt.

Fans are expected to bring the same energy Saturday night for Game 4, which starts at 6:37 p.m.