Padres give Gold Star military families free cars for 'Drive to Serve' initiative

SAN DIEGO — A first-time collaboration between the San Diego Padres, US Bank, and Freedom Alliance will give Gold Star families the life-changing gift of a new car.

For 24-year-old Raiya Kimble and her mother Biani Mora, getting a free vehicle is more than anything they’d expect.

"It is beautiful. I'm in shock and giddy still," said Kimble.

"It's exciting. I still can't believe it! I still can't believe this is our car. Thank you, it's very beautiful. I can't wait to drive it," said Mora.

They are each part of separate Gold Star families which means they lost a family member in the line of duty who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Mora lost her husband, U.S. Army Specialist Jose Mora, after he was killed in a mortar attack in Iraq in 2003.

Since then, she's raised three kids on her own. Her son, Damion, was only 4 years old when his father tragically died.

"Emotionally, it feels like a weight off our shoulders. Coincidentally, we finished paying off a vehicle. It stopped working and we were a one-car family for seven of us, all with different jobs to get to. It's God's gift and the perfect gift right now for us," said Damion Mora.

Raiya was only 6 years old when her father, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Dexter Kimble was killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq.

"We could definitely tell our family was different not by choice but by tragedy," said Kimble.

She and five family members have had to share one vehicle.

"This is a blessing. This doesn’t happen to normal little people like me. People care about me," Kimble smiles.

All of this is thanks to the “Driven to Serve” initiative between the Padres, Freedom Alliance, and US Bank to provide available cars for military families in need.

And for these Gold Star families, they know their heroes are watching over them.

"If my Dad was looking over me right now, I'd say, 'I love you, I miss you, I know you are taking care of us and thank you,'" Damion cries.

These are the 56th and 57th vehicles donated under the program since 2018.

