San Diego Padres rank 9th most 'hated' MLB team; Dodgers rank 1st

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres ranked 9th most hated Major League Baseball team in a study that analyzed Twitter trends and phrases.

The data for this study was gathered over the last two months, analyzing negative sentiment tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases of terms such as "I hate the Dodgers," "Dodgers suck," "screw the Dodgers," "Dodgers are garbage," "Dodgers are overrated," "Dodgers are awful," "Dodgers are horrible," etc.

More than 10,000 tweets were analyzed using Bet Online utilizing Twitter API.

The results?

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. New York Yankees

3. Houston Astros

4. New York Mets

5. Atlanta Braves

6. St. Louis Cardinals

7. Philadelphia Phillies

8. Boston Red Sox

9. San Diego Padres

10. Kansas City Royals

The Arizona Diamondbacks were the "least hated" as only 846 negative tweets were tracked.

The Padres wasted a four-run lead in a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday that left San Diego with a 37-44 record at the season's midpoint.