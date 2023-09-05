San Diego Padres to host first rodeo in Petco Park history

Cowboys, horses and country music are heading to America's Finest City in 2024 for Petco Park's first San Diego Rodeo.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres have played host to Major League Baseball teams, concerts, monster truck shows and will now host the first rodeo at Petco Park in 2024.

The inaugural San Diego Rodeo set for January 2024 was announced Tuesday and will be the first rodeo held at Petco Park in its more than 20-year history.

“The Padres are proud to partner with C5 Rodeo Co. and Outriders Present to host the first rodeo in Petco Park history,” said Erik Greupner, Padres CEO. “We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the country to Petco Park for a true rodeo experience in the heart of San Diego.”

The world’s top rodeo athletes will take over Downtown San Diego for the weekend-long event. Athletes will compete for more than $500,000 in prize money over the course of the three-day rodeo.

"San Diego has always been a strong supporter of country music and western culture due to its diverse population of military and its own amazing history of the California Cowboy." said Johnny Shockey, founder of Outriders, partner of the San Diego Rodeo.

The family-friendly weekend will feature 12 contestants in each rodeo event. Fans will get the chance to enjoy world-class entertainment, food and beverages.

Tickets for the first San Diego Rodeo will be available starting Sept. 18 at the San Diego Padres website.

Join us for the first ever San Diego Rodeo on January 12-14th! Tickets go on sale September 18th. More info at https://t.co/HLhDWLtgp3. pic.twitter.com/Ggd3Vl50Wt — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 5, 2023

