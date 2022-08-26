Art or eyesore? Neighbors want the 'paint job' on the front of a North County home removed

For residents in one Oceanside community, one house along Via Malaguena has been an unbelievable eyesore.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Is it art... or an eyesore?

Neighbors in a quiet North County sub-division are demanding that the 'paint job' on the front of one home be removed and they are hoping the renter responsible for the work will also be removed.

Their concerns go far beyond just the appearance of the house.

"This is a beautiful neighborhood," said one resident. "I have been here for four years and i have never seen anything like this. Also, the value of the houses. who wants to live next to these people here?"

CBS 8 talked with the home's renter, Angelo Pamintuan, a self-described artist behind this creation, who goes by "AP".

"I believe this is art," he said. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder... I don't think you can please everyone."

Many neighbors are not pleased. CBS 8 reached out to the home's deeply frustrated owner, who lives out of state. She said that her "heart goes out to the neighborhood," and that she, her property manager and her legal team are doing everything they can to remove the tenant. Because of current back-ups in the court system, though, it could be months before this is legally resolved.

The tenant is also under scrutiny because he is housing young people, many of them runaways and some underaged: calling his home a 'church for artists'

"I just said, Okay, I got this whole house now... bring them in," he added. "At one time there were about 20 kids here."

While CBS 8's cameras were rolling, one of the parents of those youth showed up, demanding that her 16-year-old daughter come home with her.

"I don't want to ask you nothing! i just want my daughter, and I want you to stop allowing teenagers to come to your home, especially ones who are underage!" she charged.

She also raised concerns about the safety and welfare of the kids who are living here.

When asked about those accusations, Pamintuan said "none of them are true."

In a statement, Oceanside Police said: "The Oceanside Police Department is in consistent contact with neighbors and the property managers of the location. While concerns regarding the esthetics of the home is a civil matter, we encourage residents to call if they see criminal activity so that we may take immediate action."

As for AP , he said that, if required, he will be out of the house by the beginning of October.

"When I leave I am going to leave it better than when I came," he said. "That's my philosophy. (It will be) better than the original state."

The property manager for this house told CBS 8 that this is now in the hands of their attorneys, who are "working diligently on this situation."