Palomar Observatory celebrates 75 years | A look inside one of the world's most prestigious facilities

CBS 8 took a behind the scenes tour, receiving an inside look at the iconic San Diego County observatory.



The Observatory is located up windy roads, about 60 miles east of central San Diego and 5500 feet above sea level. It’s known as one of the most prestigious scientific facilities in the world.



Our tour guide for the day was Dr. Andy Boden, an astronomer and administrator at the site, which was dedicated back in 1948.



"This year is our 75th anniversary. We're pretty excited," said Dr. Boden. Boden's knowledge about the Observatory coincides with his passion for it.



For him, the work done here helps connect us with everything out there.



"It's that very intimate connection between the astrophysical processes out there that we study and how they connect to life on earth," said Boden.



The Observatory was the vision of Dr. George Ellery Hale, an astrophysicist. He helped develop the California Institute of Technology, also known as Cal Tech, a private research university in Pasadena.



In 1928, they received a six-million dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation to build the telescope and its accompanying dome.



"In 2020 now, that's about $90 million dollars," said Dr. Boden.



By 1939, Boden says the building and telescope steel were both in place.



But the remaining work came to a halt during world war two over concerns the observatory could become a target.



When it finally did open in 1948, the telescope was the largest one on the planet.



"This is a 200 inch or five-meter aperture telescope. It is the Hale telescope."



Decades later, the telescope is still in use daily.



"On a nightly basis, we open the dome and we collect starlight or light from stuff out in the sky with this telescope and two smaller telescopes," said Boden.



The telescopes capture pictures, which are then studied by astronomers using computers inside a separate room. Doing this, they've learned more about black holes, other galaxies and cosmic expansion.



One of the most recent well known discoveries made here was the green comet, which hadn't been seen for 50,000 years.



The Hale telescope is so sensitive, surrounding communities have certain lights to help researchers do their best work.



"They use a special type of streetlight called a low-pressure sodium light and that's specifically designed to emit light in certain wavelengths that we know where to look and not try to do out measurements there," said Dr. Boden.



Something else worth noting-the temperature inside the dome is cold.