Pandemic speeding continues on California roads

SAN DIEGO — Drivers in our area must be feeling the need for speed and the California Highway Patrol says they're on the hunt to make sure you slow down.

Now that drivers are heading back out in-person, CHP says they continue to see a spike in more than 100 mph speeding tickets.

"It's human nature, when your lateral space increases, your comfortability increases,” said Brian Pennings, a California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer. “Therefore, people are more comfortable driving faster,"

Pennings explained as to why more drivers started speeding during the pandemic.

Now that more drivers are back on the road, CHP says those speeders are not slowing down and the consequences could be deadly.

"Your force goes up exponentially depending on how fast you're going. It has nothing to do with your ability to drive," said Pennings. "It has nothing to do with how cool your car is. It has everything to do with your physical inability to stop,"

It’s not just slowing down that can save your life, Pennings says wearing a seatbelt is a must.

"We have a 97% compliance rating for our seatbelts but yet over 50% of our fatal (crashes) involve unrestrained occupants,” said Pennings.

He warns the faster you drive, the greater the risk you’ll get hurt.

"Every single crash, there's three collisions. The first collision is your vehicle hitting an object, the second collision is your body hitting the inside of the car which is hopefully your airbag when you're properly restrained," said Pennings. "And the third collision is your organs hitting your skeletal structure."

The penalties for driving 100+ mph include a fine from $500 to $1,000, your license could get suspended for 30 days, you will get 2 points on your DMC record for each offense, and a mandatory court appearance.