Smuggling boat washes ashore along Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Authorities discovered a panga boat carrying nearly two dozen people early Monday morning in waters off the coast of Point Loma. The Coast Guard and San Diego lifeguards confirm this is a smuggling boat.



Shortly before 3:50 a.m., lifeguards and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a boat that was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Osprey Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Harbor police, border patrol and lifeguards worked to rescue 23 people and report they are all safe. All the people will be taken into custody by border patrol.