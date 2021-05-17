Smuggling boat washes ashore along Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Authorities discovered a panga boat carrying nearly two dozen people early Monday morning in waters off the coast of Point Loma. The Coast Guard and San Diego lifeguards confirm this is a smuggling boat.
Shortly before 3:50 a.m., lifeguards and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a boat that was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Osprey Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Harbor police, border patrol and lifeguards worked to rescue 23 people and report they are all safe. All the people will be taken into custody by border patrol.
Coast guard and lifeguards worked Monday morning to free the boat and will tow it out of the area.
