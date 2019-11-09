SAN DIEGO — San Diego Lifeguards are on scene in La Jolla after a panga crashed into some rocks on the south side of the Children's Pool on Coast Blvd.

It is possible that there is a hazmat situation as well due to a fuel leak.

Lifeguards are deciding on whether or not to close parts of the beach because there is broken debris on the ground.

Authorities say federal agents are being called in due to the possibility of smuggling being involved.

Lifeguard Lieutenant Rick Romero confirmed there is a second boat in Ocean Beach at the foot of Santa Cruz Avenue.

There are no signs of smugglers or victims at either location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

