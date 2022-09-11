San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

In 2022 there was an 11% increase of Americans looking for properties in Baja Mexico.

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution.

The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.

But Americans are going across the border to live permanently too.

Buying across the border

"Mexico is one of the main places to live outside of the U.S. and Canada. In Baja, we’re close to the border and we have the biggest population of Americans living here," Julian Camacho, president of the Mexican Association of Realtors.

President of the Mexican Association of Realtors, Julian Camacho says Baja Mexico attracts a variety of people including those looking for more affordable housing.

"The residents are from California, the United States, they rather to live here because $300,000-350,000 you have a home that it will cost $750,000 in San Diego," said Camacho.

About 75% of those living in Real Del Mar, a neighborhood in Tijuana, are American citizens. That’s 300 out of the 400 homes. About 80% are from California.

He says the majority of the people opting to move here are between 35 to 55 years old.

In 2022 alone, Camacho says there was an 11% increase of Americans looking for properties in Baja Mexico, mainly due to more companies allowing employees to work from home and skyrocketing home prices in cities like San Diego.

Home prices

While Baja California is one of the most expensive parts of Mexico, it’s still considerably cheaper than California.

Homes can start from $200,000 and can go up to $800,000. The resort-style properties come with golf courses, ocean views, and 24-hour security.

A 2 bedroom and 2 baths condo starts at $332,000 in Real Del Mar. Those looking to buy, have the option of buying the home with a loan from a lender either in the U.S. or Mexico.

"They can bring their own credit or we can help them to get it here," he said.

Camacho says right now, there is so much demand that people are being put on waitlists, saying, "right now you have to wait one year to finish and give you the property because we’re selling in advance."

Baja realtors say they expecting the growth to continue into 2023 and beyond.

