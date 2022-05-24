San Diego County food banks are seeing more first time users

Food banks across our county say they are seeing a rise in first time users.

SAN DIEGO — Gas prices, rent, and food at the store, everything is getting more expensive these days and that’s forcing families to make some tough choices.

Jacob McDermott works at Gizmo's Kitchen, the free food bank at Grossmont College. He knows it's an important job because not all that long ago he came here for help.

“Being able to access food right away was very helpful on my success because I didn't have to stress where my next meal was coming from,” said McDermott.

Gizmo's hands out over 4,000 meals during the school year.

“There's some students who struggle with housing issues,” McDermott said of those using the service. “Also, there's students who may be coming from a background like former foster youth who struggle with lower income.”

Gizmo's gets donations from several organizations including Feeding San Diego, which has handed out over 3.7 million pounds of food since July 1.

“And just last month, we saw a 20% increase in April from the participation of people who came out in March,” said Dana Williams, Feeding San Diego’s Director of Marketing and Communication.

Williams says they purposely don't track the families at their drive-through donation events and don't ask for any ID, because they don't want to discourage families who may be embarrassed to participate.

“Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, it's actually a sign of strength because it takes a lot to be able to say that I need help.”

Gizmo's also gets food from San Diego Food Bank where, unfortunately, they don't see the spike in need ending anytime soon.

“Food banks expect the need to rise, not only over the summer, but throughout the year,” said Casey Castillo, CEO of San Diego Food Bank.

CBS 8 is a proud sponsor of the San Diego Food Bank's Nourishing Neighbors Summer Food Drive, which is going on through the end of the month.

You can help by making a food or cash donation at any of the county's 72 Von's and Albertson's stores.

“We have 100's of thousands of school children that are on free or reduced meal plans during the school year,” said Castillo. “When school ends and summer begins, those families are going to need our help.”

By the way, Jacob coming back to Gizmo's is a very common occurrence. Food banks say many volunteers and donors are people who once needed their services, and then return to show their appreciation.