Parents feeling stuck after Gov. Newsom announces vaccine mandate for CA students

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Many parents said they’re feeling stuck with no options after the announcement from Governor Newsom mandating vaccinations.

On Friday night, a football game between St. Augustine and Lincoln…Parents from both private and public have similar messages on one topic.

"I have children ranging from 5 to 16-years-old and I completely disagree and will not comply, we’re going to work on our own way to have our children be in school," said Tanya.

"Everyone should have the right to choose, it's just creating a lot of tension everywhere, tension in stores, the community...everywhere," said Rebecca Aguilar.

Parents like Rebecca and Tanya say what the governor announced is simpy wrong.

Carlos Zermeno who has a 5-year-old and 5-month-old at home said he feels like he’s being pushed into a corner.

"To mandate a vaccine for children of that age, seems a little too straight forward," said Zermeno.

A recent poll from Axios shows parents are split with the idea of getting their children vaccinated, 44% of parents with kids between ages 5 and 11 say they’re likely to get their children vaccinated, compared with 42% who say they will not.

Parents of 12 to 17-year-old children are more inclined to support the idea of mandating vaccination, nearly 60%.

Zermeno says it’s a hard choice but right now he would choose to vaccinate his children.

"It was such a hard time when they were out of school, home schooling, that was tough enough with two parents working," said Zermeno.

Tanya said she will pull her kids out of school if necessary.

"I don’t feel like I'm being a good mother by vaccinating my children not knowing what’s going to happen in the future, I'm going to stick with my guns and not going to comply, who knows what the future will hold for us," said Tanya.