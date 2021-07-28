Parents of Marine killed in military training exercise speaks on year anniversary of accident

On Thursday, family members of the eight marines and one sailor that died on the AVV will be bringing questions to BAE Systems, the manufacturers of the vessel.

SAN DIEGO — Carlos and Evelyn Baltierra have been going through their last memories they had with their son Bryan. He was one of the nine service members that died one year ago in a training exercise in San Clemente Island when an Amphibious Assault Vehicle or AAV sank 400 feet.

"They were done for the day, Bryan was so excited to go to all these countries," said Evelyn Baltierra.

Carlos and Evelyn said they both have questions for the Marine Corps.

"We're still waiting for answers. This could have been prevented," said Carlos.

On March 22, Carlos said the families of the nine who died got a detailed explanation of what happened - but there was a lot of redacted information.

"It was very hard to hear the details," said Carlos.

"We found out later that there was no communication, there was none," said Evelyn.

Carlos and Evelyn said this could have all been prevented with correct standard of operations followed and proper communication.

The family said they miss Bryan every day, and they are all still grieving.

"I actually left him a message the day after I found out that he passed away," Carlos said. "I'm sorry this happened to you. Going forward, you'll be in good hands. Rest in peace."