SAN DIEGO — Parents of students at San Ysidro High School organized a protest of Sweetwater School Districts decision to eliminate 20 bus stops that get children to school. The group of over a dozen people took to the street to walk the route the school district is forcing the children to walk. They say the route is three miles to school and then three miles home. The walk took the group over an hour and a half.

At one point of the route, students must pass over a bridge by Interstate 5, an area frequented by transients and littered with graffiti. Students told News 8 that the district was not thinking about the students when they made the decision. They went on the say that the district needed the money and they are saving it at the expense of the kids.

School starts on July 22, students and parents alike hope the district rethinks their decision before the kids start walking to school.