Parking changes could soon be coming to National City

Parking meters and 2-hour parking spots could soon come to A street. Vehicles are also not allowed to park on the same block after the parking time expires.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City leaders have been pushing for years to grow its downtown area. It's one of the reasons why we are seeing new businesses opening up, but more businesses means more customers parking in the area.

Some small business owners who have been here for years said what isn't growing is the number of parking spaces.

Limited parking spaces, cars parking overnight and hardly any handicap spaces for those who need it.

That's what customers and Mary Ellen Fraught, who owns an ice cream shop on A street are dealing with everyday.

“They’re hurting my business and they’re hurting my elder community, you know the ones who have been coming here for years,” Fraught.

Her shop has been standing for 75 years, but a series of parking violations, new apartments and businesses with no additional parking spaces have driven her long-time customers away.

“Since there are more buildings, there’s more neighbors, but they’re not taking into consideration that they have to park somewhere,” said Fraught.

It's why local leaders are adopting new parking rules in the city to crack down on issues like overnight parking.

One of those rules is adding more 2-hour parking spaces in the downtown area.

Vehicles will also not be able to park in the same parking space and street after the time limit is up.

“So they park there all day and businesses have no parking whatsoever or residents who live in that area have no parking,” said Mayor Ron Morrison, who has been working to find solutions as the city becomes more dense.

He says parking meters could also be installed.

“Our city has never had parking meters,” said Morrison.

However, business owners still have questions on how enforcement will work.

There's also concern for people who live in their cars and need to park overnight, National City currently has no safe parking lot.

The city is still working out some of the final details and the new rules have not gone into effect yet.

The city is also looking to invest in new parking enforcement technology like license plate readers to help with the parking issues.