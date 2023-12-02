Wild parrots flocking over San Diego County

San Diego isn't just a tourist destination - wild parrots have made San Diego a permanent home after being released in the area years ago.

SAN DIEGO — It's not your average pigeon, seagull going after your lunch in Ocean Beach, or even a screeching crow perched on an East County light post - it's a wild parrot!

"I have lived in Santee for over 30 years. I have never seen them here before, said Mandy Landers.

Landers captured a flock of wild parrots on Arley Court in the Santee area as they squealed and screeched from tree to tree. Parrot experts told CBS 8 that several species of parrots had made San Diego home.

"Most likely, the flocks we see today result from wild-caught birds that were either accidentally or intentionally released in our area. Our proximity to the Mexico border makes it likely that many of our birds were intended for the black market (poached) pet trade. Parrots have been documented in San Diego since the late ’50s/early ’60s," according to SoCal Parrot.

SoCal Parrot said Red-crowned and Lilac-crowned Amazon parrots are the most common in San Diego County. Both are considered endangered by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

"We are fortunate to have them here in East County," Barbara Everett said.

Everett said they are always welcomed despite how noisy the parrots could be.

"Usually, the flock is quite noisy in the early morning for about 10-15 minutes, then again in the early evening for a few minutes longer. During the day, they break off into smaller groups to forage for food. While it may seem loud or annoying to us, you must understand that these birds’ voices are meant to be calling to their flock across the forest canopy from long distances away," SoCal Parrot shared in a statement.

Video shared with CBS 8 shot by Lisa Vigal of El Cajon, showed several wild parrots foraging in a tree near her home.

Wild parrots in Southern California live off our non-native, ornamental fruiting and flowering trees and shrubs for their food source.

If you encounter a wild parrot needing assistance, you can reach out to SoCal Parrot by clicking here.