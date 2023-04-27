'Party for the Planet' at the Birch Aquarium

The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution is hosting a weekend-long event celebrating Earth Day.

SAN DIEGO — The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography celebrates Earth Day by hosting a weeklong "Party for the Planet" event. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The activities are included with admission price.

The Activities will highlight the diversity of wildlife on Earth and show ways you can make a difference:

Education Stations

On station will teach viewers how seadragons reproduce, how male seadragons are responsible for the eggs, and what it takes for them to survive. Another station explores how plastic impacts our the ocean ecosystems and how you can reduce your use of single-uses plastics.

Community Art Projects

View a new experimental video artwork by artist Alexis Hithe. Created with local climate activists and UC San Diego performers.

Birch Aquarium Parade

The parade will go through the aquarium’s galleria and end in Smargon Courtyard.

Bike-Powered Music

They will have a stationary bicycle that you ride to hear a curated selection of music through speakers in the entry courtyard.

California Sea Grant

Learn how trash moves through a watershed after the rain, the negative impacts that trash has throughout the watershed and ways that you can help to reduce those negative impacts.