Pastors from Rock Church describe leaving Israel just as bombing started

"I don't think we'll ever be the same," said Pastor Travis Gibson.

SAN DIEGO — A group from the Rock Church left Israel Saturday on one of the last flights, just as the bombing started.

"There were a few people sitting in front of my wife and I on their phones, you can still be on your phones for a few minutes, and they’re getting calls saying 'Israel's being attacked, Israel is being bombed' and slowly that word is getting out on the airplane," said Pastor Travis Gibson of The Rock Church.

"As soon as we took off, our pilot took a hard right turn and we all looked at each other thinking 'What was the point of that? Why so aggressive?' As we looked out the window one of the people from the church in our group saw smoke coming off the ground."

Pastor Gibson said they later realized rockets had hit about 4 miles away from them.

"At that time, it was all happening so quickly, we didn't really understand the significance of what would take place the following hours or days," said Pastor Gibson.

He said they texted loved ones and posted messages on social media to let people back home know they were okay.

Though they were able to make it safely, there were still members of their group trapped in Israel. Fortunately, they too were eventually able to get out. However, the tour guide that they'd spent the past twelve days with touring the country, is still there now, living in a bomb shelter with his family. He said he gets daily updates from him.

Ironically, Pastor Gibson said just days before the explosions started, they had spent three hours at a prayer and peace dinner with people from 90 other countries, praying for peace for Jerusalem.

Pastor Santiago Ruiz was also on the trip. He said getting back to San Diego and hugging his four children felt incredible.

"There were a couple facetimes here and there, knowing what had happened, and knowing even some of the people with our group were still stuck there, we were super grateful to be home," he said.