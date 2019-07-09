SAN DIEGO — A man who disappeared overnight after going swimming in the ocean in Pacific Beach was found back home at a friend's house, lifeguards said.

The man was celebrating his 21st birthday at the nearby Waterbar on Ocean Boulevard and Garnet Avenue when he went for a swim at about 1:30 a.m. with a group of friends. He was in waist-deep water when he disappeared, the friends told lifeguards.

Lifeguards, officers from the San Diego Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard continued to search for the man until his friends called and told police that he had returned to their residence sometime Saturday morning.

