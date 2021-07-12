Pearl Harbor 80 years later | USS Midway Museum holds commemoration ceremony

On Dec. 7, 1941, the surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy took the lives of more than 2,400 military members and civilians.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The USS Midway Museum will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack on the flight deck Tuesday morning to pay tribute to all those who were at Pearl Harbor. The ceremony will include members of the U.S. Navy, military veterans, families of Pearl Harbor survivors as well as the San Diego community.

The ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m., will include a wreath laying and missing-man flyover.

Cmdr. Bralyn Cathey, the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG-113), will be the ceremony's keynote speaker. The USS John Finn is named after Navy Chief Petty Officer John Finn who was the first Medal of Honor recipient during World War II for his courageous actions in the face of death during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Family members of Pearl Harbor survivors will also participate in the tribute ceremony.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy took the lives of more than 2,400 military members and civilians. It led to America's involvement in World War II.

WATCH RELATED: USS Midway holds celebration of life for Pearl Harbor survivor and WWII veteran (Aug. 25, 2021)